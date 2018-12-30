Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report sales of $16.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $3.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $41.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $57.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.09 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $58.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.40. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 410.68% and a negative return on equity of 53.15%. The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EDIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,394. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, insider Vickesh Myer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $193,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrine Bosley sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,848,746.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,815 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,675,000 after acquiring an additional 141,609 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 59.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 25.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,675,000 after purchasing an additional 141,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 139.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

