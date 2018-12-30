Eldorado Gold (EGO) Given Sell Rating at Desjardins

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,305,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,667. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $460.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 35.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $81.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.9% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,001,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,760 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 24.6% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 755,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 149,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 157,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,257.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 227,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 210,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

