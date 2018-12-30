Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stake Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,464 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,521,875 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,713,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,158 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $489,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,570 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,742 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,936,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $353,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Wedbush set a $133.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $1,233,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,745,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $3,409,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

