Emerald Crypto Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a total market capitalization of $74,142.00 and $238.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000253 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

