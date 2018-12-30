Engine Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Engine coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $50.98, $33.94 and $13.77. Engine has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $100,425.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Engine has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.41 or 0.12326102 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001280 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Engine Coin Profile

Engine (EGCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com. Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc.

Engine Coin Trading

Engine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $20.33, $5.60, $24.43, $13.77, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $10.39 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

