Entegra Financial (ENFC) vs. First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB) Financial Analysis

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ:ENFC) and First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Entegra Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of First Northwest BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entegra Financial and First Northwest BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial $56.49 million 2.47 $2.57 million $1.42 14.25 First Northwest BanCorp $42.98 million 3.99 N/A N/A N/A

Entegra Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest BanCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Entegra Financial and First Northwest BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial 10.31% 9.10% 0.86% First Northwest BanCorp 9.80% 3.48% 0.50%

Dividends

First Northwest BanCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest BanCorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Entegra Financial and First Northwest BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegra Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Northwest BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entegra Financial presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.22%. Given Entegra Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Entegra Financial is more favorable than First Northwest BanCorp.

Summary

Entegra Financial beats First Northwest BanCorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its lending activities comprise one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. The company operates through 13 banking locations, which include 10 full-service banking offices; 2 banking locations primarily serving its customers through interactive teller machines; and 1 home lending center. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

