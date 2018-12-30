Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,112 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the third quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $259.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $300.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Anthem to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $368.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anthem to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.33.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 3,000 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $768,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at $10,817,819.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total transaction of $1,253,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,230.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,550. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,112 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/envestnet-asset-management-inc-sells-7112-shares-of-anthem-inc-antm.html.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.