Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPE opened at $53.84 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.1163 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

