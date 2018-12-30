EPLUS Coin (EPLUS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00

EPLUS Coin (CURRENCY:EPLUS) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. EPLUS Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of EPLUS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EPLUS Coin token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EPLUS Coin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00026561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.02304621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153591 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00210278 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026363 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026374 BTC.

EPLUS Coin Profile

EPLUS Coin’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens. EPLUS Coin’s official website is www.ep-coin.com. EPLUS Coin’s official Twitter account is @EpluscoinSocial. The Reddit community for EPLUS Coin is /r/EplusCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EPLUS Coin Token Trading

EPLUS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPLUS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPLUS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPLUS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

