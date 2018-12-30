Equifax Inc. (EFX) Holdings Reduced by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $39,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 300,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $92.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/equifax-inc-efx-holdings-reduced-by-tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc.html.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.