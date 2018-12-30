Eroscoin Trading 101.9% Higher This Week (ERO)

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Eroscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges. Eroscoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $346.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eroscoin has traded up 101.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eroscoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.02299115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00152936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00209356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026293 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Eroscoin Coin Profile

Eroscoin was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org. The official message board for Eroscoin is blog.eroscoin.org. The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eroscoin Coin Trading

Eroscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eroscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eroscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eroscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.