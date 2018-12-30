Ethereum Dark (ETHD) Market Cap Tops $42,223.00

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Ethereum Dark has a market capitalization of $42,223.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Dark has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Dark Coin Profile

Ethereum Dark (CRYPTO:ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net.

Ethereum Dark Coin Trading

Ethereum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

