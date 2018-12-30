EVINE Live Inc (EVLV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.88 Million

Analysts expect that EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) will post sales of $177.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EVINE Live’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. EVINE Live posted sales of $192.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EVINE Live will report full-year sales of $616.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $616.02 million to $617.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $636.82 million, with estimates ranging from $624.45 million to $649.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EVINE Live.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.43 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVLV. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVINE Live from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of EVINE Live from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of EVINE Live to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on shares of EVINE Live and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVINE Live by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,152,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 243,072 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVINE Live by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 1,067,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVINE Live in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of EVINE Live by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,945,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EVINE Live by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV remained flat at $$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 515,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. EVINE Live has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

