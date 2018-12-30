Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 94.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $173,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gisela Schwab sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $213,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,096 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Exelixis stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 49.53%. The company had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

