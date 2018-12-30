eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.30 Million

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) will report sales of $146.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eXp World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.91 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eXp World will report full-year sales of $496.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.65 million to $500.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $823.14 million, with estimates ranging from $784.70 million to $861.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eXp World.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.56 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 238.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 3,077 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $38,554.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $583,231. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $16,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $16,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $429,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $2,292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $358,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 220,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,152. eXp World has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.72.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply