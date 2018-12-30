eXp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) will report sales of $146.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eXp World’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.91 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eXp World will report full-year sales of $496.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $491.65 million to $500.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $823.14 million, with estimates ranging from $784.70 million to $861.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eXp World.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.56 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 238.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 231.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In other news, Director Richard Stanwood Miller sold 3,077 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $38,554.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock worth $583,231. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $16,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $16,417,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $429,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $2,292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $358,000. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 220,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,152. eXp World has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.72.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

