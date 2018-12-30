Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Express Scripts by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 958,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 255,961 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 281,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 296,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express Scripts during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Leerink Swann set a $100.00 target price on shares of Express Scripts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESRX stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Express Scripts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/express-scripts-holding-co-esrx-position-reduced-by-envestnet-asset-management-inc.html.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.