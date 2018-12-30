Extended Stay America (STAY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,451,058 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 1,782,203 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,457,880 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Extended Stay America from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $351.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

