Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Million

Dec 30th, 2018

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) will report sales of $1.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.03 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $1.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $4.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.01 million, with estimates ranging from $1.53 million to $21.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.07. 835,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,389. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. The company has a market cap of $779.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Amir Nashat sold 91,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $1,222,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,783. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

