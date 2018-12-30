Federated Investors Inc. PA Trims Position in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,308 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 30,432 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,315 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $528,332,000 after acquiring an additional 129,108 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in IDACORP by 34.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,822 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 1.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 103,545 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,861 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,131 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $92.54 on Friday. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $408.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

