Federated Investors Inc. PA Trims Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.08% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,420,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,507,000 after acquiring an additional 102,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 68,115 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 754,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $1,199,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,735.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATY. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $33.44 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $152.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $45.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

