Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.31. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 262,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,078,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,533,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,298,457.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

