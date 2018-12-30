Financial Analysis: Transcat (TRNS) vs. Giga-tronics (GIGA)

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) and Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Transcat shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Transcat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and Transcat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -11.78% N/A -23.97% Transcat 4.54% 12.45% 6.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Giga-tronics and Transcat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Transcat 0 0 2 0 3.00

Transcat has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.82%. Given Transcat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transcat is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Giga-tronics and Transcat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.80 million 0.27 -$3.10 million N/A N/A Transcat $155.14 million 0.84 $5.92 million $0.71 25.55

Transcat has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Risk and Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transcat has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Transcat beats Giga-tronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Giga-tronics

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices. The Giga-tronics Division segment designs, manufactures, and markets a modular microwave test products primarily for testing RADAR and electronic warfare equipment of the defense electronics market. This segment serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, California.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management software that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customers' assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as a safe and secure off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment sells and rents test, measurement, and control instruments for customers' test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

