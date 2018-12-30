Financial Contrast: HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) vs. Genworth Financial (GNW)

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Genworth Financial does not pay a dividend. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Genworth Financial has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genworth Financial and HANNOVER RUECK/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 HANNOVER RUECK/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genworth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Genworth Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Genworth Financial is more favorable than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 9.89% 5.35% 0.77% HANNOVER RUECK/S 6.32% 12.80% 1.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genworth Financial and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $8.30 billion 0.28 $817.00 million $1.39 3.31 HANNOVER RUECK/S $19.66 billion 0.83 $1.08 billion $4.49 15.04

HANNOVER RUECK/S has higher revenue and earnings than Genworth Financial. Genworth Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANNOVER RUECK/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HANNOVER RUECK/S beats Genworth Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The Canada Mortgage Insurance segment provides flow mortgage insurance; and bulk mortgage insurance products and services that aid in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets, as well as helps lenders manage capital and risk in Canada. The Australia Mortgage Insurance segment offers flow mortgage insurance and bulk mortgage insurance that aids in the sale of mortgages to the capital markets and helps lenders manage capital and risk. The U.S. Life Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products and fixed annuity products in the United States. The Runoff segment covers non-strategic products, which primarily include variable annuity, variable life insurance, institutional, corporate-owned life insurance, and accident and health insurance products. This segment's institutional products include funding agreements, funding agreements backing notes, and guaranteed investment contracts. It distributes its products and services primarily through appointed independent producers and employer groups. Genworth Financial, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

