Financial Review: Highpower International (HPJ) & Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX)

Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Highpower International alerts:

This table compares Highpower International and Manhattan Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highpower International $244.17 million 0.15 $16.77 million N/A N/A Manhattan Scientifics $140,000.00 27.45 $1.54 million N/A N/A

Highpower International has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

Profitability

This table compares Highpower International and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highpower International 4.41% 19.02% 5.33% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -46.94% -30.12%

Risk and Volatility

Highpower International has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Highpower International and Manhattan Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highpower International 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Highpower International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Highpower International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Highpower International beats Manhattan Scientifics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highpower International

Highpower International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) rechargeable batteries. The company operates in three segments: Lithium Business, Ni-MH Batteries and Accessories, and New Material. It offers Ni-MH rechargeable batteries in AA, AAA, 9V, C, D, and SC sizes in blister packing, as well as chargers and battery packs. The company also provides lithium-ion cylindrical and polymer rechargeable batteries, and power source solutions. In addition, it is involved in the research, design, production, and sale of battery packs and systems, and lithium batteries. The company's products are used in various applications, such as electric toys, power tools, portable computers and other electronics, medical devices, and other consumer products. It serves in Mainland China, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Highpower Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Highpower International, Inc. in October 2010. Highpower International, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Highpower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highpower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.