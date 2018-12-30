Financial Review: Photronics (PLAB) versus Natcore Technology (NTCXF)

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Photronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Photronics and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Photronics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Photronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Photronics is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 7.86% 4.38% 3.66% Natcore Technology N/A N/A -452.90%

Risk and Volatility

Photronics has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of -5.1, meaning that its share price is 610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Photronics and Natcore Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $535.28 million 1.21 $42.05 million $0.58 16.71 Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Natcore Technology.

Summary

Photronics beats Natcore Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

About Natcore Technology

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

