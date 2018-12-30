Financial Survey: CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (CJPRY) vs. Union Pacific (UNP)

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Union Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Pacific 1 7 11 0 2.53

Union Pacific has a consensus target price of $165.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Union Pacific’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR.

Dividends

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Pacific pays out 55.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Pacific has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Union Pacific is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Union Pacific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR $16.45 billion 2.68 $3.56 billion $1.92 11.13 Union Pacific $21.24 billion 4.74 $10.71 billion $5.79 23.62

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR. CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Pacific has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Union Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR 21.79% 14.12% 4.89% Union Pacific 51.90% 25.02% 9.62%

Summary

Union Pacific beats CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CENT JAPAN RWY/ADR

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides transportation, bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance and inspection, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures, maintains, and repairs railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the department store operation; wholesale and retail sales business; food and beverage sales; real estate leasing and sales; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. The company also transports coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and import and export container traffic, and container and trailer traffic. As of December 31, 2017, its rail network included 32,122 route miles linking Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

