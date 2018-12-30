Financial Survey: SGOCO Group (SGOC) & Digital Ally (DGLY)

SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) and Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SGOCO Group and Digital Ally’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A Digital Ally -123.96% -3,415.79% -92.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of SGOCO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Digital Ally shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Digital Ally shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SGOCO Group and Digital Ally’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGOCO Group $50,000.00 209.34 -$11.21 million N/A N/A Digital Ally $12.77 million 2.31 -$12.25 million ($1.50) -1.89

SGOCO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digital Ally.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SGOCO Group and Digital Ally, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Digital Ally 0 1 1 0 2.50

Digital Ally has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.01%. Given Digital Ally’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Ally is more favorable than SGOCO Group.

Risk & Volatility

SGOCO Group has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Ally has a beta of 3.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digital Ally beats SGOCO Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui East, Hong Kong.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points. The company also provides VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car and body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording; and Digital Ally, a suite of data management Web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information. In addition, its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution, including cloud-based fleet management and driver monitoring/training applications; and FleetVU Manager, a Web-based software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring. The company sells its products through direct sales and third-party distributors. Digital Ally, Inc. is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas.

