FintruX Network (FTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,080.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One FintruX Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $704,900.00 and approximately $2,080.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

