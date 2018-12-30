Fiore Gold (F) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CVE:F opened at C$0.34 on Friday. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.21 and a one year high of C$1.18.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

