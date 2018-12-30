First Hawaiian Inc (FHB) Short Interest Update

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,388,342 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,759,990 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,013,344 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 185,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

