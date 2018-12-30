First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

INBK opened at $20.31 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.38.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,223.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $159,310. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 82,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,607,000 after buying an additional 72,208 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 68,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 57,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 520,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.