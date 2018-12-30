First Merchants Co. (FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $107.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.51 million to $109.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $97.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $415.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.70 million to $421.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $495.80 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $503.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FRME opened at $34.08 on Friday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, Director Terry L. Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,063 shares of company stock worth $37,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,228,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,034 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 129,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,228,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,034 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Merchants by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 63,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.