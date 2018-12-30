FirstCoin (FRST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $78.00

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $142,164.00 and approximately $78.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006339 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00021147 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00224965 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00015119 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00001075 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FirstCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

