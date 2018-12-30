Flash (FLASH) Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $6,918.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flash has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.85 or 0.02297093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00153247 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00210282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026264 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

