FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,351.22 in Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) major shareholder Howard Dvorkin bought 42,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $29,351.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 20th, Howard Dvorkin bought 33,420 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $23,728.20.

On Tuesday, December 18th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $21,300.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Howard Dvorkin bought 167,007 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $120,245.04.

On Thursday, November 8th, Howard Dvorkin bought 90,114 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $65,783.22.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Howard Dvorkin bought 68,599 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $54,193.21.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Howard Dvorkin bought 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Howard Dvorkin bought 50,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $40,197.57.

FPAY opened at $0.72 on Friday. FlexShopper Inc has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShopper stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC owned 0.64% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers.

