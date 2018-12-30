Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) Holdings Raised by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 71.4% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of FND stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $435.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $4,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

