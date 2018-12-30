Fmr LLC Has $16.49 Million Position in TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Fmr LLC cut its position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 621,700 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $16,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 469,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 350,800 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 185.20% and a negative net margin of 99,001.33%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. ValuEngine raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $27.00 price target on TG Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

