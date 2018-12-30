FoodCoin Trading 28.5% Lower This Week (FOOD)

FoodCoin (CURRENCY:FOOD) traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, FoodCoin has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FoodCoin token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. FoodCoin has a total market capitalization of $809,827.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of FoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.02281726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00160232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00205106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026452 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026396 BTC.

FoodCoin Token Profile

FoodCoin launched on December 12th, 2017. FoodCoin’s total supply is 398,837,470 tokens. FoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @foodcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FoodCoin is www.foodcoin.io.

FoodCoin Token Trading

FoodCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BitFlip and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

