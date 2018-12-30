Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Position Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 126,551 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 230,251 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 295,453 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 114,232 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 477,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

FCX opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

