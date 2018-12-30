Gambit One Day Trading Volume Tops $69.00 (GAM)

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Gambit has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Gambit token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00034407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gambit Token Profile

Gambit (CRYPTO:GAM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gambit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

