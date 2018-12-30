Gardner Denver (GDI) PT Set at $29.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TD Securities reiterated an average rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Gardner Denver from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.85.

Shares of NYSE GDI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 154.5% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 114.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the third quarter worth about $210,000.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

