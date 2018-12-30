GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) versus Bodycote (BYPLF) Financial Contrast

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Bodycote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42% Bodycote N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Bodycote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Bodycote 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Bodycote’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion 0.96 $274.97 million $1.39 18.60 Bodycote $814.32 million 2.20 N/A N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Bodycote.

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bodycote has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bodycote does not pay a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Bodycote on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense, and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.