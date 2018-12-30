GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) received a $7.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GNMK. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 337,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,774. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $267.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.27.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $38,947.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 672,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $104,722 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 680,882 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,030,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 250,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

