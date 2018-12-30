Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 283,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 121,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.15). Textron had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.27%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

