Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.16 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 203.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $950,584,000 after purchasing an additional 328,259 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $73.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.56. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $914.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.68 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 110.81% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/30/glenmede-trust-co-na-has-1-16-million-position-in-lamb-weston-holdings-inc-lw.html.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.