Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (AAXJ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after buying an additional 257,658 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $63.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.48 and a twelve month high of $83.52.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

