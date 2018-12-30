Global Currency Reserve Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GCR)

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Currency Reserve has a total market cap of $4.06 million and $3,992.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00059286 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Global Currency Reserve

Global Currency Reserve (CRYPTO:GCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 105,144,269 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Currency Reserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

