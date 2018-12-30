Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) Director Buys $18,975.60 in Stock

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Debra Coy acquired 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $18,975.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $220.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.24. Global Water Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.0239 dividend. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GWRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

