GMS (GMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Nomura raised their price target on GMS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on GMS from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17. GMS has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.54 million. GMS had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GMS will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,371.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GMS by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in GMS by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GMS by 999.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in GMS by 490.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

