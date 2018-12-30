GMS Inc (GMS) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,176 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in GMS in the second quarter worth $1,495,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 16.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in GMS by 116.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GMS by 425.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in GMS by 273.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 157,448 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised GMS to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GMS from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.09.

GMS stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.75. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.54 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

